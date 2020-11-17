Drew Brees Guarantees Speedy Recovery From Rib, Lung Injuries, My Fam's Helping!

11/17/2020 6:03 AM PT
Broken ribs and a collapsed lung ain't going to hold Drew Brees down for long ... the QB is guaranteeing a quick recovery from his gnarly injuries -- saying his fam is helping!!

The New Orleans Saints star posted photographic proof late Monday night ... showing he's already working on breathing exercises while 3 of his kids tended to his wounds.

"Who Dat Nation," Brees captioned the pic, "I've got the best medical team in the world...will be back in no time!"

The 41-year-old is dealing with some serious ailments ... Brees reportedly suffered 3 broken ribs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 8 -- and then he did even more damage to his innards against the 49ers on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, after S.F. D-lineman Kentavius Street landed on Brees during a violent tackle in the 2nd quarter of the Saints' win, the signal-caller broke 2 more ribs and collapsed his lung.

Drew ended up having to leave the game ... and while no timetable for recovery has been given -- most believe the injuries could sideline him for over a month.

Brees had been having a super-efficient season ... completing 73.5 percent of his passes while throwing for 18 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions.

Backup Jameis Winston is expected to fill in for the future Hall of Famer while he recovers.

