Isaac Okoro Picked #5 In NBA Draft, Then Surprises Parents with New Car!!!

WHAT A NIGHT FOR ISAAC OKORO!!!

Not only does he go #5 overall at the NBA Draft, but then he surprises his parents with a new Range Rover -- and the video is amazing!!

Moments after being drafted #5 overall, Isaac Okoro surprised his parents with a Range Rover. FOE. @isaacokoro303 pic.twitter.com/FOReDWtLON — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 19, 2020 @SLAMonline

The former Auburn star was celebrating at a Draft party with close family and friends Wednesday night -- and after the Cleveland Cavs called his name with the #5 pick, he walked his parents outside to present them with a little gift.

Waiting out front was a brand new Range Rover with a giant red bow -- and 19-year-old Okoro proudly told his dad, "This is for you!"

His parents could hardly believe it -- and they all proceeded to share an emotional embrace as they took in the moment.

Okoro is reportedly expected to sign a 4-year deal with the Cavs worth $29.1 million -- with $13.1 in guaranteed money.

So, yeah ... he can afford it.

Congrats!!!