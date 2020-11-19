Isaac Okoro Picked #5 In NBA Draft, Then Surprises Parents with New Car!!!
11/19/2020 7:08 AM PT
WHAT A NIGHT FOR ISAAC OKORO!!!
Not only does he go #5 overall at the NBA Draft, but then he surprises his parents with a new Range Rover -- and the video is amazing!!
Moments after being drafted #5 overall, Isaac Okoro surprised his parents with a Range Rover. FOE. @isaacokoro303 pic.twitter.com/FOReDWtLON— SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 19, 2020 @SLAMonline
The former Auburn star was celebrating at a Draft party with close family and friends Wednesday night -- and after the Cleveland Cavs called his name with the #5 pick, he walked his parents outside to present them with a little gift.
Waiting out front was a brand new Range Rover with a giant red bow -- and 19-year-old Okoro proudly told his dad, "This is for you!"
His parents could hardly believe it -- and they all proceeded to share an emotional embrace as they took in the moment.
Okoro is reportedly expected to sign a 4-year deal with the Cavs worth $29.1 million -- with $13.1 in guaranteed money.
Isaac Okoro (@isaacokoro303) gets selected 5th overall by the @cavs!— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020 @NBA
2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/1AFi8u7rIt
So, yeah ... he can afford it.
Congrats!!!
Okoro first started playing basketball in a church league in the Atlanta area after his parents emigrated to the United States from Nigeria. He eventually became one of the top high school players in the country and spent 1 year at Auburn, where he was named 2nd team All-SEC in 2020.
