TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Crying Over Backlash from Dinner Video

Play video content

Charli D'Amelio's crying a river after tons of followers canceled her ... and now she's wondering if she should just quit TikTok after encountering her first major PR hurdle.

Here's the deal ... Charli, TikTok’s most-followed star, is losing followers at a rapid rate after posting a family dinner video that rubbed lots of folks the wrong way -- because they thought she acted like a spoiled brat.

Charli was steamrolling her way to 100 million followers, but now she's lost about a million in a short span, and while addressing the backlash Thursday ... she burst into tears over the nasty comments.

Play video content Youtube / The D'Amelio Family

In a nutshell ... Cancel culture's coming hard for Charli after fans watched her scoff during family's meal -- prepared by a private chef -- and attended by YouTube star James Charles.

During her tear-filled post, she wondered out loud if she should stay on an app where there's so much hate. The chef, Aaron May, has got her back though, saying things are getting blown out of proportion -- but the damage is clearly done with Charli.