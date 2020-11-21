Seven Die in Russia After Drinking Hand Sanitizer
11/21/2020 8:08 AM PT
It's not exactly following President Trump's musings about drinking bleach, but it's in the ballpark ... 7 people are dead after drinking hand sanitizer ... because they ran out of booze.
It happened in Russia, where 9 people were apparently partying, and when the alcohol ran dry, they pulled out an antidote for coronavirus. But, these folks weren't interested in cleaning their hands ... they wanted a swig or 2.
The victims ranged in age from 28 to 69. Two more victims are in the ICU, in a coma.
The Russian government warned its citizens not to drink the sanitizer, which is manufactured inside the country.
A criminal investigation has been launched, although it's unclear what crime may have been committed, unless extreme stupidity is a crime in Russia.
