Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Gunning to Reopen as Museum, Fundraising $6 Mil

A $6 MILLION fundraiser is underway to reopen the home where Muhammad Ali grew up -- with the hopes it will "serve as a beacon of hope and remind visitors greatness can begin anywhere."

Ali's parents bought the 1,200-square-foot home in Louisville, Kentucky back in 1947.

The home originally only had 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom for Ali, his parents and his younger brother, Rahman. The entire family lived in the home until 1961.

The home had fallen apart over the years until it was purchased in 2012 by attorney George Bochetto and real estate investor Jared Weiss.

The goal was to open the home as a museum -- which they initially did in 2016, just before Ali passed away. But, the museum closed in 2017 due to financial issues.

Now, the owners have teamed up with several key partners in the hopes of successfully relaunching in 2021.

The Board of Directors includes Malcolm X's oldest daughter, A. Shabazz, Ali's ex-wife, Khalilah Camacho-Ali ... and Muhammad's brother, Rahman.

Muhammad Ali's son, Muhammad Ali Jr., is also involved in the project this time around.

Organizers say they need $1 million to get the ball rolling -- with a goal of raising $5.8 mil.

"Donations will also go toward expanding The Museum footprint, improving the grounds, creating community programs as well as an endowment," organizers said.

"With a commitment to the community, sponsorships and scholarships dedicated specifically to the youth of the Louisville community will also be a priority of the organization and Restoration Campaign."

Muhammad's brother, Rahman, says, "To know that others can step into the room we grew up in, or the backyard he played in, and the back room he and I shadow boxed in is incredible. It’s like stepping back in time."