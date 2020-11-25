Ravens vs. Steelers Thanksgiving Game Postponed Out of 'Abundance of Caution'

Breaking News

The NFL has officially postponed its biggest Thanksgiving Day football game -- Ravens vs. Steelers -- after multiple players tested positive for COVID.

"Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers game scheduled for Thursday, November 26 has been moved to Sunday afternoon, November 29," the NFL confirmed.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."

Earlier this week, Baltimore's top 2 running backs -- Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins -- were ruled out for Thursday night after testing positive for COVID.

But now, there seems to be a chance they could get back on the field for Sunday's game ... IF they weren't symptomatic.

Per the NFL's COVID policy, an asymptomatic player can return if 5 days have passed since the initial positive test AND the player receives 2 consecutive negative rapid tests at least 24 hours apart within that 5-day span.

We don't know if the RBs were symptomatic or not -- but we're making calls to try and find out.

In the meantime, there are still two other games going down on Turkey Day ... Houston vs. Detroit and Washington vs. Dallas.