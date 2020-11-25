Ravens vs. Steelers Thanksgiving Game Postponed Out of 'Abundance of Caution'
11/25/2020 10:15 AM PT
10:12 AM PT -- Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is PISSED ... ripping the league and the Ravens on social media.
"First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh."
Smith is referring to the Week 4 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans -- which was postponed after a COVID outbreak within the Titans organization.
Because the game was postponed late in the week, the players didn't get to experience a true "bye week" ... they had been practicing and preparing to play all week long.
Now, Juju is disappointed he won't be able to showcase his skills in front of a national audience on Thanksgiving -- in what would have been the biggest game of the day.
The NFL has officially postponed its biggest Thanksgiving Day football game -- Ravens vs. Steelers -- after multiple players tested positive for COVID.
"Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers game scheduled for Thursday, November 26 has been moved to Sunday afternoon, November 29," the NFL confirmed.
"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."
Earlier this week, Baltimore's top 2 running backs -- Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins -- were ruled out for Thursday night after testing positive for COVID.
But now, there seems to be a chance they could get back on the field for Sunday's game ... IF they weren't symptomatic.
Per the NFL's COVID policy, an asymptomatic player can return if 5 days have passed since the initial positive test AND the player receives 2 consecutive negative rapid tests at least 24 hours apart within that 5-day span.
We don't know if the RBs were symptomatic or not -- but we're making calls to try and find out.
In the meantime, there are still two other games going down on Turkey Day ... Houston vs. Detroit and Washington vs. Dallas.
Originally Published -- 10:07 AM PT
