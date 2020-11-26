A$AP Rocky Donates 120 Meals to Families at Shelter Where He and Mom Stayed
11/26/2020 12:40 AM PT
A$AP Rocky's not one to forget where he came from ... which is why he personally delivered 120 meals to families at a homeless shelter where he and his mom once used to live.
The rapper personally turned himself into a Postmates delivery guy on the eve of Thanksgiving Day to deliver 120 hot meals from one of his favorite joints in Harlem ... Amy Ruth's Restaurant.
The two-time Grammy-nominated rapper delivered the grub to the Regent Family Residence ... a homeless shelter on the upper west side serving 83 families, including 111 kids. The org's part of the Volunteers of America ... which has provided affordable housing assistance since 1896.
Don't worry ... Rocky adhered to all COVID-19 safety protocols to contactlessly deliver the meals. This selfless act for this shelter, no doubt, tugged at the rapper's heartstrings ... he and his mother, Renee Black, stayed at the shelter back in the early 2000s.
We're told the fact Rocky and his mother benefited from the shelter's lifesaving services was a huge reason why he wanted to take part and give back to the place that provided them a temporary home when they needed it the most. The gesture was particularly meaningful during this time ... as families struggle amid a pandemic to meet their most basic needs.
