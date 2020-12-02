NHL's Evander Kane Dead Serious About Boxing Logan & Jake Paul, I'll KO Them Both!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

NHL star Evander Kane REALLY wants a piece of Logan and Jake Paul ... telling TMZ Sports he's dead serious about getting into the boxing ring with the two YouTube stars.

"I'll take on any Paul brother," the San Jose Sharks winger says. "I don't care who it is. Either one of you can get it."

If the call-out sounds random ... it's 'cause it kind of is -- Evander says he was watching Jake's fight against Nate Robinson on Saturday when he got the urge to punch JP in the face.

Kane says he was heated over the way Jake celebrated his knockout victory over the former NBA star ... and he wanted to teach the 23-year-old a lesson.

"I’d wreck ya," Kane told Jake on social media a day after the fight. "Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller. August 31st 2021 Vegas we can see if you really about that action. #YOURMOVE"

Jake never responded to the challenge ... but his older bro, Logan, sure did.

The 25-year-old went on his "Impaulsive" podcast Tuesday and threw a bunch of shade Evander's way, questioning the hockey player's chin and wondering if his name was even big enough to share a card with Jake.

"San Jose Sharks?" Logan said. "What is that exactly? Is that some sort of fish? An aquatic animal who lives in San Jose?"

Logan added, "The man's probably tough as nails -- but I bet his chin's not."

Kane -- who's known as one of the biggest on-ice fighters in the NHL -- tells us those comments now have him wanting to get in the ring with Logan too!

"He can get it," Kane said. "They're in for a rude awakening."

Kane says he actually grew up around boxing, training in the sport as a teenager -- and he tells us it wouldn't take long for him to get the muscle memory back.

And, he says if either of the Paul bros accept a celeb fight with him ... the match is only ending one way ...