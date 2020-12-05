Kardashians Rent Out Incredible Alpine Estate in Lake Tahoe

12/5/2020 12:50 AM PT
The Kardashians are getting outdoorsy ... with a rustically elegant alpine estate.

Sources tell TMZ ... the fam bam stayed at this stunning cabin in Lake Tahoe for a few days, and they brought company too. We're told a production crew was also there to document what will eventually air in the final season of 'KUWTK.'

The private compound's pretty damn breathtaking. It features a main residence and a guest house ... with a whopping 17 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. The house is 17,000 square feet strong. The pad's even got a name -- the Gunbarrel Lodge -- after the Heavenly Ski Resort adjacent to the 15-acre property.

The scenic driveway takes guests to a hillside perch, which leads into a grand porte-cochere entry. The house has phenomenal lake views and a huge deck for chilling and sunbathing.

The decor includes melded timbers and rugged reclaimed materials -- like masterful stonework -- that seamlessly create an indoor/outdoor flow.

When the Kardashians recently pranked some of their family members and close friends -- including Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle and Travis Scott -- one of the pad's stone beams and walls was prominently featured in the background.

The house -- which rents out for around $6k per night -- is definitely camera friendly. It's been featured in other shows ... including the 'Bachelor' franchise. Gotta love the great outdoors!!!

