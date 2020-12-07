Baker Mayfield Quotes 'The Office' In Post-Win Gloat ... 'Would An Idiot Do That?!?'

... 'Would An Idiot Do That?!?'

Breaking News

Baker Mayfield woke up feeling dangerous AND like Dwight Schrute on Sunday ... 'cause after he balled the hell out against the Titans -- he quoted "The Office" character in an epic post-win gloat!!!

The Cleveland Browns QB went off in the team's 41-35 win over Tennesee -- throwing for 334 yards and 4 TDS -- and afterward, he was asked why he's been playing so much better lately.

That's when the 25-year-old channeled Dwight ... and it was pretty freakin' hilarious!!

Play video content Cleveland Browns

"Whenever I’m about to do something, I think, ‘would an idiot do that?’" Baker said. "And, if they would, then I don’t do that."

If you haven't seen the show ... Baker hit the quote SPOT ON -- Dwight famously said it during a Season 3 episode after having a hilarious exchange with Steve Carell's character.