Georgia Tech Basketball Team Smashes 'COVID Ball' to Celebrate Road Win

This is pretty great -- the Georgia Tech basketball team celebrated a win over Nebraska on Wednesday by smashing a COVID piñata!

The Yellow Jackets were on the road -- and defeated the Huskers in a 75-to-64 thrashing -- and coach Josh Pastner had special plans to celebrate in the locker room.

#RoadKill = Gas Station ⛽️ 🍭



Even if we have to bring the gas station to us @AndyDemetra 2020 right?? pic.twitter.com/ngsCvnqsYc — Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) December 10, 2020 @GTMBB

Usually, the GT celebrates a road victory by hitting a gas station after the game for a quick candy run.

But, since the pandemic has ruined the tradition, Pastner got a COVID piñata stuffed with goodies ... and let star player Khalid Moore do the honors of smashing it up!

"We're gonna take the ball and he's gonna smash it," Coach Pastner says.

The team LOVED IT -- and devoured the candy!

Georgia Tech is now 2-2 on the season.

Next up for GT ... the #20 ranked Florida State Seminoles -- and that's a road game the Yellow Jackets would LOVE to win.