Stephen Jackson Rips James Harden for 'Chasing Rappers' Instead of Helping Black Coach

"The Rockets finally get a young Black coach -- a young Black coach gets an opportunity -- and you don't wanna show up to camp?!"

That's Stephen Jackson sounding off on James Harden -- ripping the Houston Rockets star for blowing off the start of training camp to party with his rapper pal, Lil Baby, instead.

Jackson says Harden's antics -- which also included a whirlwind trip to Vegas -- are screwing over Stephen Silas, who was just hired to take over the team.

Silas, who is Black, has been an assistant coach for various NBA teams for years, most recently with the Dallas Mavericks. This is his first head coaching job.

And, S-Jack thinks Harden is doing everything he can to hurt Silas' chances of being successful.

"You don't wanna play for him?! How that look?! And you wonder why every time a Black coach get a job, they put him in the bulls**t situation."

"Look watchu doing," Jackson said ... "What a REAL one would do is go play for that Black coach and make him look good and build with John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins -- some real ones!"

"But obviously you wanna chase rappers around!"

Harden did eventually report to the Rockets -- but now he must pass 6 straight COVID-19 tests before he's cleared to workout with the team.