Danuel House Sorry For 'Mishap' That Led To NBA Bubble Exile ... 'Sincere Apologies'

Danuel House says he's "sincerely" sorry for his actions that got him booted from the NBA bubble in Sept. ... with the Rockets player telling reporters Wednesday the whole thing was a "mishap."

As we previously reported ... House got punted from Walt Disney World in Orlando after league officials said he violated rules by having an unauthorized guest in his hotel room.

House reportedly allowed a female COVID tester into his room ... which was a big no-no, with the NBA having a strict guest policy to try to limit a potential coronavirus spread.

House's exile was pretty big for the Rockets -- he was a key contributor who had been averaging 11 points and 6 rebounds per game in the playoffs -- and immediately after his departure, Houston got bounced by the Lakers.

Now, Danuel is breaking his silence on the incident ... issuing a mea culpa at the very beginning of his meeting with the media at Wednesday's Rockets training camp workout.

"I'd like to start off by apologizing to my team and the organization and the owner for the mishap that happened in the bubble," the 27-year-old said.

"I'm focused. It's behind me. It's in the past. New year, new season. Looking forward to growing and expanding."