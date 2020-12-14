Anthony Davis Hits Lakers Practice In Sick New Rolls-Royce, Roasted By Kuzma!

Play video content Breaking News

"You win one championship and you don't know how to act!!!"

L.A. Lakers superstar Anthony Davis rolled up to the team facility in a brand new (crazy expensive) Rolls-Royce on Monday ... and Kyle Kuzma came with the jokes!!!

"Yo, yo, yo, yo, yo, big dawg. Look at this car," Kuzma jokingly said to AD ... "This dude. You actin' different!!!!"

The ride is RIDICULOUS -- looks like a tricked out Rolls-Royce Wraith, which reportedly starts at $330,000!!!

And, you know AD ain't gettin' the base model -- so fair to assume this thing is probably closer to $400,000.

Yeah, he can afford it -- dude just signed a 5-year, $190 MILLION extension with the Lakers. So, this is like the equivalent of any normal person dropping a few bucks on a Hot Wheels toy!!!

As for Kuzma, he got a big laugh out of Davis -- so still friends?!

The Lakers superstars sure do love fancy cars -- remember, it was just a week ago LeBron James was spotted zipping around L.A. in a sick Porsche 918 Spyder convertible!

Play video content @e30alex99 / Instagram

Bron's car ain't just fast, it's also super rare and in high demand -- with similar rides selling for around $1.7 MILLION!!!!