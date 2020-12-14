Eddie Money's Estate Suing USC Hospital Over His Death

Exclusive

Eddie Money received some pretty bad medical treatment at USC's Keck Hospital before he died ... at least according to his estate, which is now suing for wrongful death.

The late singer's estate is suing the university hospital and three doctors -- Mark Cunningham, Leonard Clavijo and John Anderson-Dam -- for medical negligence and wrongful death.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Eddie's estate claims he didn't get proper treatment from his doctors when he went in for cardiac problems. The estate claims the hospital failed to properly train its staff and care for Eddie.

In the suit, the estate claims Eddie ultimately got pneumonia, which contributed to his death.

As we reported ... Eddie, who had Stage 4 esophageal cancer, died in September 2019, and a source close to the singer told us he died from complications associated with a heart valve procedure.

Now, Eddie's estate is placing the blame squarely at the feet of USC's hospital and docs.