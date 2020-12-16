Lil Baby Throwing Birthday Party for George Floyd's Daughter

Lil Baby is looking out for George Floyd's family ... by hosting a huge bash for George's daughter, Gianna.

Her 7th birthday party is going down right now in Atlanta. Our sources tell us the rapper is covering all the expenses, and it looks like he pulled out all the stops.

Video from the bash shows a huge playroom decked out with tons of colorful balloons, birthday signs and a bunch of food.

The venue looks pretty big, it's at least 2 stories, and there are other areas where Gianna and the girls are getting their hair done, plus manicures and foot spas.

Sure seems like the balling-est 7-year-old turn-up we've ever seen -- which means lots of dollhouses.

Lil Baby stopped to take a couple pictures with the birthday girl ... and Gianna says she was totally surprised.