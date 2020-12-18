Too Short Says No Hate with E-40 for Verzuz Battle, but Knows He Can't Lose

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Too Short's promising no hate between E-40 and him for their upcoming Verzuz, and instead of bad blood -- a la Gucci Mane and Jeezy -- they're dropping knowledge.

We got the legendary Bay Area rapper Thursday as he shopped in Bev Hills. He told us he's not coming for his opponent's throat when the battle goes down this weekend ... but he's not taking it easy either.

Play video content Verzuz/Apple Music

Too Short admits there won't be any diss tracks about fatally shooting other rapper's friends -- but, watch the video, he explains what he and E-40 have planned and declares there will definitely be a winner.

Verzuz is going down Saturday, but you can tell Short's pretty chill about it and feeling a lot of love for his and E-40's hometown. That's obvious considering he stopped to pick up a new chain at Peter Marco Extraordinary Jewels with his friend and 'RHOC' star Liz Vargas as well as the pair's manager, David Weintraub.

Short says he'll be wearing some bling specifically for the Verzuz, and he says it's going to be auctioned off for charity after the battle.