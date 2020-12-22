Teen Soccer Player Decked By Flying Karate Kick ... During Insane In-Game Brawl

Breaking News

A teenage soccer player in Brazil was DECKED by a flying karate kick during an insane brawl in a championship game ... and the dude came away from the scrap with a gnarly wound.

The wild scene all went down Monday in Curitiba, Brazil, where Fluminense and Athletico Paranaense were duking it out for the U-17 Brasileirão title.

In the 93rd minute of a tight game ... Fluminense's João Neto was charging for a ball looking to add on to his team's scoring sheet.

The problem? He was tackled around midfield and was so pissed about it, he came up shoving.

Em jogo marcado por confusão, Fluminense é campeão brasileiro sub-17 pic.twitter.com/JKdgDV1nRG — bnewsvideos (@bnewsvideos) December 21, 2020 @bnewsvideos

That ignited a huge melee ... and when an Athletico Paranaense player tried to defend his teammates, he came in with an MMA style dropkick that connected squarely with Neto's face.

Check out a tighter angle of the violent kick ... it landed flush, and Neto dropped like a bag of sand.

Coisa absurda o que aconteceu em Fluminense x Athletico-PR na final do Brasileirão sub-17.



O garoto do banco do Athletico que deu essa voadora tinha que pegar no mínimo uns 3 meses de suspensão. pic.twitter.com/M7qoxUNSp2 — Gabriel Menezes (@FMS_Gabriel) December 21, 2020 @FMS_Gabriel

More pushing, shoving and kicking went down between the two teams ... until, finally, the players were all able to separate themselves from the fracas.

In total, NINE players (including Neto) were reportedly sent off for their roles in the brawl ... and Neto showed off his cleat wound in the locker room a short time later.

Assim ficou o rosto de João Neto, atacante do Fluminense atingido com uma voadora na final do Brasileiro Sub-17. pic.twitter.com/oVS3q2Bxq0 — FOX Sports Brasil (de 🏠) (@FoxSportsBrasil) December 21, 2020 @FoxSportsBrasil

Yeah. Ouch.