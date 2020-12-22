United Airlines Passenger Died from COVID-19, Passengers Still Not Notified

Play video content Exclusive Details TMZ.com

The United Airlines passenger who fell ill on a flight last week and died did indeed have coronavirus ... yet United has not notified passengers they may be at risk for COVID.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office in Louisiana released the passenger's cause of death -- he died from acute respiratory failure and COVID-19. The passenger -- a 69-year-old Los Angeleno -- died at a New Orleans hospital following an emergency landing.

As TMZ reported, the passenger's wife was overheard telling people on the plane that her husband had COVID symptoms, including a loss of taste and smell as well as shortness of breath. It appears the man did not tell the truth before boarding when asked if he had COVID symptoms.

One of the passengers on the flight -- EMT Tony Aldapa -- administered CPR for 45 minutes before the plane landed. He says United contacted him a few days ago and said it was turning the flight manifest over to the CDC and they would either get in touch with him or he could call them.

The incident occurred 8 days ago, and Tony says although he's had symptoms he tested negative as recently as Monday. He's getting another test today.

We've spoken with other passengers who say they have still not been contacted by anyone about the flight or the danger of contracting COVID onboard.