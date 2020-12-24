2020 Santa Tracker Is Covid Friendly, Has A Mask On

Breaking News

Santa is super busy today traveling here and there, so it's good to know he's being COVID-safe.

Our intrepid team analyzed the NORAD Santa website ... which allows millions of kids to track Saint Nick's progress as he traverses the globe. He's already visited the International Space Station. BTW ... he's traveling at 10,000 mph, less than half the speed of that asteroid headed for Earth.

Well, this year something's a little different -- Santa's all masked up!!!

In case you're wondering, at 9 AM PT Thursday, Santa was in the Maldives, near India. Estimates are Santa has delivered more than 2 billion presents already! Important to note, we don't think Santa has a deal with Amazon, so Bezos won't get any richer.

“I took care of that for you,” he says. “…I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.” #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/CNJ520XTew — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2020 @CNN

