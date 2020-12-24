2020 Santa Tracker Is Covid Friendly, Has A Mask On

Christmas 2020 Santa Masks Up for World Deliveries!!!

12/24/2020 9:22 AM PT
Breaking News
NORAD

Santa is super busy today traveling here and there, so it's good to know he's being COVID-safe.

Our intrepid team analyzed the NORAD Santa website ... which allows millions of kids to track Saint Nick's progress as he traverses the globe. He's already visited the International Space Station. BTW ... he's traveling at 10,000 mph, less than half the speed of that asteroid headed for Earth.

Well, this year something's a little different -- Santa's all masked up!!!

In case you're wondering, at 9 AM PT Thursday, Santa was in the Maldives, near India. Estimates are Santa has delivered more than 2 billion presents already! Important to note, we don't think Santa has a deal with Amazon, so Bezos won't get any richer.

As we reported, Dr. Anthony Fauci said this past weekend he gave Santa the Pfizer vaccine, so he's Santa safe.

KEEPIN' SANTA SAFE
Cyndi Lundeberg

And for extra-safe measures... Santa also got vaccinated at Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center in Vegas.

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later