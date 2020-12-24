Jacob Blake Spending the Holidays with Family in Illinois

Exclusive

Jacob Blake will be surrounded by his family for the holidays, and he'll need their support ... because his recovery from the police shooting remains difficult and painful.

Jacob's uncle, Justin Blake, tells TMZ ... the family is ecstatic to have him home in Illinois so they can celebrate Kwanzaa. For over a month now, Jacob's been recovering there while continuing spinal cord rehab at a nearby facility. It's the same rehab center where he's been since October when he was released from the hospital.

Play video content 9/5/20 @money_mike_la/Instagram

Remember, Jacob's paralyzed from the waist down but through rehab, he's regained some upper body strength. We're told he's still in pain and figuring out how to readjust to life. We're told he's managing as best he can, and having his family's support has been instrumental.

Justin says Jacob's parents are undoubtedly happy he's still with them for the holidays but they worry about the pain he's facing every day.

Play video content Raysean White via TMX.news

As we reported ... Jacob's father, Jacob Sr., said it'd be a miracle if his son ever got to walk again after a cop in Kenosha, WI shot him 7 times in the back in August.