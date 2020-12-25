Tom Piper in 'Babes In Toyland' 'Memba Him?!
Tom Piper in 'Babes In Toyland' 'Memba Him?!
12/25/2020 12:01 AM PT
Chicago-born signer and actor Tommy Sands first made a name for himself in the music industry in the late '50s with smash singles like "Teen-Age Crush" and "Going Steady" ... but it wasn't until after he took on the acting role of Tom Piper in Disney's 1961 Christmas musical "Babes In Toyland" that Sands became a classic holiday staple.
Tommy Sands was in the merry musical with Hollywood icons like Ray Bolger as the evil, Barnaby, Tommy Kirk as the tinkering toymaker, Grumio ... and of course Annette Funicello as the sheepish damsel in distress, Mary Contrary.