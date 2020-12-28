Dre Dre Says Estranged Wife Nicole Must 'Tighten Belt' Amid Spousal Support Battle

Exclusive

Dr. Dre is warning his estranged wife ... the party's over when it comes to money, because he claims he's giving her way more now than she'll get when the divorce is final.

As we reported, Dre says he's been footing the bill for all Nicole Young's expenses, to the tune of $293,306 a month while the divorce winds its way through the courts.

TMZ broke the story ... Dre is hanging his hat on a prenup that says all of their property is separate, although she's entitled to spousal support if they divorce. Nicole claims Dre tore up the prenup shortly after their 1996 marriage, but he denies that.

Nicole has filed legal docs asking for $2 million a month in temporary spousal support.

Sources connected to Dre tell TMZ, the court-approved schedule establishing the factors in computing spousal support entitles Nicole to somewhere between $138,622 and $81,002 a month. As one source told TMZ, "Once this case is resolved and Dre discontinues his current practice of paying for all of her expenses, Nicole is going to have to learn to tighten that belt."

We've learned Dre has now filed a police report, claiming Nicole embezzled a total of $385,029 from one of Dre's companies. They further claim when Nicole was asked about it during her deposition, she took the 5th. Her lawyers have previously said she was entitled to the money.