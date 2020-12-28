Gucci Mane's Wife Gifts Him 'Biggest' Cuban Link Chain & Pendant Set

Play video content Exclusive Details @laflare1017, @pristine_jewlers / Instagram

Gucci Mane should just up and move to the North Pole after this ... 'cause the dude is iced like never before -- literally, he says his wife hooked him up with some legendary bling.

The rapper got the ultimate jewelry set for Christmas -- courtesy of his wife, Keyshia -- who placed a custom order for a Cuban link chain, bracelet ... and a giant pendant with a shoutout to their child together. Gucci claims it's the biggest Cuban link ever made, and word on the street is he's right.

Sources tell us the 3-piece set was done by Pristine Jewelers in NYC -- and there's a total of 540 carats of diamonds, and, get this ... it all weighs a whopping 10 kilos. That's about 22 pounds to us 'Mericans!!!

All this set's missing is a 5 pound nipple ring. Hope Guwop's been working out!

We're told the chain clocks in at 32 inches in length and 2 1/2 inches wide, while the pendant is half the size of a Subway footlong. Speaking of that, it reads "ICE DADDY" ... which we're told was meant to honor Gucci and Keyshia's newborn boy, Ice.

Another reason for that 'Daddy' title? We're told the set is worth $2.5 MILLION!