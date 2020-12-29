NFL's J.D. McKissic Honors Tupac, Nipsey Hussle With Rap-Inspired Cleat Design

Exclusive

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic is showin' some California love on his newest pair of cleats ... by honoring Tupac and Nipsey Hussle with an awesome design.

TMZ Sports has learned ... that the 27-year-old NFLer wanted to pay tribute to the two rap legends on his Nike kicks ... so he hit up California artist Joe Castro to make it happen.

Castro -- who also did J.D.'s teammate Chase Young's cleats -- came though with an incredibly detailed finished product ... from Tupac's nose ring to Nip's famous "Prolific" tattoo.

Of course, that kinda detail takes a lot of time ... and we're told it required a total of 12 HOURS from start to finish.

BTW -- Castro is also responsible for the incredible King Von cleat tribute for Chiefs WR Tajae Sharpe.