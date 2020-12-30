Lil Pump Boards Flight, Still Defiant About Face Masks and COVID-19

Play video content MEGA

Lil Pump still doesn't buy there's a pandemic and still refuses to wear a face mask -- but after JetBlue banned him, he's still flying commercial. What could go wrong?

Pump was at LAX Tuesday night getting ready to board a flight. Interestingly, he hopped out of a van without a mask ... which, of course, is mandatory at at LAX as COVID-19 cases surge in L.A., the new epicenter of the pandemic.

A photog immediately asked him if he's still gonna go maskless ... after the JetBlue incident. You'll recall, Pump got banned upon landing in L.A. because the airline says he gave crew members a hard time and refused to put on a mask during the flight.

Well, the rapper was flying Delta this time ... but watch the video, it doesn't seem like it's gonna go much better. Pump flat out says he doesn't even believe COVID-19 is a real thing -- and although he did pull up a covering over his face as he walked through LAX ... he's not even trying to wear it correctly.

You'll recall ... after the JetBlue incident, he raged out and said he would NEVER wear a face mask.

Ya gotta wonder how the folks, especially the crew, aboard his Delta flight felt when they saw him get onboard.