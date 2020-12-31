Anti-Mask Group Storms L.A. Grocery Store, More Stampedes Planned

Play video content Shop Mask Free Los Angeles / Facebook

Despite COVID-19 cases surging in Los Angeles, hospitals overrun and a rising death count, there's a sick group of people storming grocery stores without masks ... and it appears they are part of a group that is targeting stores to wreak havoc.

30-50 members of this group stampeded the Erewhon Market near The Grove shopping center a few days ago, demanding to be allowed to shop without their masks.

The anti-maskers were seen forcing their way in and harassing workers while flouting the city's face-covering safety guidelines. Some even tried to get the employees to join them ... encouraging them to remove their masks and "live their lives."

Their stupidity and recklessness cannot be overstated ... they are screaming, defying and pulling penal code sections out of their asses, none of which makes any sense. Watch how they confront cops ... the police exercise remarkable restraint.

They took their stampede to other stores in the area, including a Trader Joe's.

The demonstration seems to be linked to a Facebook group that describes itself like this -- "So here we are, shopping around LA maskless, witnessing the unraveling of hijacked minds right before our very eyes."

Other posts on the group's page include members at various locations around L.A. in recent weeks -- including a post office, a Ralphs and a Lassens store -- boasting about shopping maskless and attempting to get others to take off their masks as well.

It's all disturbingly similar to other anti-mask demonstrations across the country in recent months, including a march at a Target in Florida in September.

These stampeders claim they're protesting freedoms being taken away, but there's also a healthy dose of COVID-denial and outright stupidity in the mix.