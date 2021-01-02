New Body Cam Video Shows Cops Failed to Give Andre Hill First Aid for 10 Minutes

Play video content Columbus Police

Andre Hill, the black man who was shot and killed by a Columbus, Ohio cop, lay dying for a full 10 minutes before he received ANY first aid from officers ... this based on newly-released body cam video.

In an horrific scene .... you see 47-year-old Hill laying partly inside an open garage as cops hover around him. They don't give him first aid, but they do walk over and handcuff him and then wait a full 10 minutes before doing chest compressions.

Hill was unarmed, and you hear a woman inside the house who comes out and says, "He was bringing me Christmas money. He didn't do anything." One of the cops orders her back inside the house.

As for why Officer Adam Coy, a 19-year veteran of the force, shot and killed Hill ... Coy saw Hill enter an open garage. Coy asked Hill to come out of the garage, but according to another cop who was on scene did not command him to come out with hands up. The observing officer says she saw Hill raise one hand with a cellphone in it. Coy screamed, "There's a gun in his other hand, there's a gun in his other hand" and then Coy shot Hill.

There was no gun in Hill's other hand or anywhere else. He was unarmed.

Coy and the other officer did not turn on their body cams before the shooting, which is a violation of department policy. But, Hill's camera has a feature that captures the minute before it's turned on, and that's why the shooting was captured on video, although muted.

As for the new body cam video, it's all post-shooting. We have not put the full video in this post, but there's a full 10 minutes when cops do nothing to help the dying man.

Coy has been fired for violating department policy by failing to turn on his body cam and also failing to render first aid.