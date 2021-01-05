Eagles Players 'Had to Be Held Back' from Doug Pederson After He Pulled Jalen Hurts

Breaking News

Two Philadelphia Eagles players had to be restrained to keep them from confronting head coach Doug Pederson on the sidelines after he yanked Jalen Hurts on Sunday ... this according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Another shocking development in one of the most bizarre games of the year.

Remember, Pederson pulled his rookie QB in the 4th quarter in Sunday night's matchup with the Washington Football Team ... despite only trailing by 3 points.

Hurts was replaced by Nate Sudfeld -- and according to the Inquirer, "many" Eagles players and coaches were "shocked and outraged."

But, here's where it gets interesting ... the report says, "Two defensive players had to be held back from approaching Pederson."

The report does not name those players -- but notes that two other players, including center Jason Kelce and another starter, "went to the coach to ask him why he had pulled the starting quarterback with the Eagles trailing by only 3."

For his part, Hurts was obviously upset when he was pulled -- and it appeared he mouthed the words, "It's not right" when he was on the sideline.

After the game, Hurts told reporters, "As a competitor, I play to win ... You have to trust [Pederson’s plan]."

Pederson insists he wasn't trying to tank in order to get a better draft pick -- but not everyone is buying what Doug is saying.

In fact, NY Giants coach Joe Judge went scorched-earth on Pederson -- essentially saying he disrespected the integrity of the game as well as the players and their families.