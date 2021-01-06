NBA's Jarrett Allen Says His Secret To Whooping The Jazz Was 'Alfredo Sauce'
Nets' Jarrett Allen Secret to Beating Jazz?! ... Alfredo Sauce!!!
1/6/2021 8:05 AM PT
You heard right ... the sauce is what caused Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen to GO OFF on the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.
The 6'11" Allen usually comes off the bench behind DeAndre Jordan -- but the 22-year-old center got the starting nod on Tuesday and went FULL beast mode!
Final stat line -- 19 points, 18 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks!
Allen even put Rudy Gobert on a poster TWICE --- with the Nets dominating the Jazz in a 130 to 96 victory.
😤 HUGE GAME for @_bigjayy_ ! 😤— NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2021 @NBA
19 PTS, 18 REB, 3 STL and 2 BLK on 8-9 shooting from Jarrett Allen. #BrooklynTogether pic.twitter.com/K65oiJi714
So, what fueled his amazing performance?? Allen says it was all about the pre-game meal!
"Before the games, I’m normally a pesto on my pasta type of guy, but today, I went with alfredo sauce," Allen said post-game.
"So, I really think that was the thing that turned my game on tonight."
The Nets take on the 76ers on Thursday -- someone tell the team chef to load up on the white sauce!!!