NBA's Jarrett Allen Says His Secret To Whooping The Jazz Was 'Alfredo Sauce'

"I’m normally a pesto on my pasta type of guy, but today I went with Alfredo sauce."

You heard right ... the sauce is what caused Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen to GO OFF on the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

The 6'11" Allen usually comes off the bench behind DeAndre Jordan -- but the 22-year-old center got the starting nod on Tuesday and went FULL beast mode!

Final stat line -- 19 points, 18 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks!

Allen even put Rudy Gobert on a poster TWICE --- with the Nets dominating the Jazz in a 130 to 96 victory.

😤 HUGE GAME for @_bigjayy_ ! 😤



19 PTS, 18 REB, 3 STL and 2 BLK on 8-9 shooting from Jarrett Allen. #BrooklynTogether pic.twitter.com/K65oiJi714 — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2021 @NBA

So, what fueled his amazing performance?? Allen says it was all about the pre-game meal!

"Before the games, I’m normally a pesto on my pasta type of guy, but today, I went with alfredo sauce," Allen said post-game.

"So, I really think that was the thing that turned my game on tonight."