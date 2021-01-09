NBA's Danny Green Cops Iced-Out Power Rangers Pendant ... It's Morphin' Time!!!

Exclusive

Philadelphia 76ers star Danny Green has turned his favorite superhero into some iced-out jewelry -- coppin' a Power Rangers pendant filled with ... you guessed it, GREEN diamonds!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Green was on a new-team, new-jewelry kinda vibe after being traded to the Sixers a few months after winning the title with the LA Lakers last season.

So, the 33-year-old wing hit up celeb jeweler Leo Frost to hook him up ... and, as a huge Power Rangers fan, he asked for a sick piece -- and Leo delivered!

The ice is INSANE ... it looks exactly like a Power Rangers mask -- and it's filled with 48 carats of green, black and white VVS diamonds, plus 14k of white gold!!!

Unclear what Green paid for the piece ... but don't worry, we're sure he could afford it -- he's made $81 million in 12 seasons in the NBA!!

As for why the Green Ranger ... Danny's last name is, of course, Green -- but Leo says it's also because "whatever team he ends up on, he ends up balling out."

"That's what the Green Ranger did on Power Rangers," Leo tells us.

It makes sense ... Green has played for the 5 teams and won 3 NBA championships (Spurs, Raptors, Lakers).