Marshall Faulk 'Worried' For Trevor Lawrence, Urban Meyer Can't Develop QBs!

Marshall Faulk says he's straight-up "worried" about Trevor Lawrence's possible future under Urban Meyer in Jacksonville ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks the Jags' new coach sucks at developing pro QBs.

"Outside of Alex Smith," the NFL legend says, "this man hasn't developed a quarterback that's playing in the NFL right now."

Faulk added, "I'm worried for Trevor Lawrence."

Of course, the Clemson superstar is not a Jaguar yet ... but damn-near everyone involved in the draft process believes Meyer will select the QB at #1 overall in the spring.

Faulk, though, says that could be a kiss of death for Lawrence's pro career ... pointing out Meyer's college QBs haven't had much success at all in the pros.

"He had some really good attempts with, I'm talking, top, four-star, five-star guys when he was at Ohio State and at Florida," Faulk says. "There's something to that."

To Faulk's point, none of the above, aside from Smith, has done much of anything in the NFL.

"You put that together," Faulk tells us.

Faulk, though, thinks there's at least SOME chance Lawrence doesn't end up in Jacksonville -- the former Rams superstar says if he had the Jags' top pick, he'd pass on Lawrence and try to trade the selection for Deshaun Watson.

