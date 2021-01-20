NBA's Hassan Whiteside Clowns Jabari Parker's Ride ... 'Cat In The Hat?!'

Play video content Breaking News

"Boy is getting out of this Dr. Seuss, Monopoly-ass car!"

Hassan Whiteside went IN on Jabari Parker's ride as the Kings prepped to leave for L.A. on Tuesday ... clowning the hell out of the Sacramento star's vintage whip in the parking lot!!

"Where you get that from?" Whiteside asked Parker. "Cat in the Hat? That s*** fuchsia! Fuchsia!"

FYI -- the car is pretty cool to at least SOME people ... it appears to be a light pink, 1950 Chevrolet Carryall that we're sure cost Parker some pretty big coin.

But, didn't matter to Whiteside ... 'cause the grill sesh just kept on going!

"Hey, Jabari!" Hassan said. "You a trendsetter, man. A trendsetter!"

All the guys seemed to love the jabs -- everyone within earshot was cracking up!!

Of course, the Kings could certainly use the levity, they haven't had exactly the best start to the season ... going 5-9 through the first 14 games.

Maybe a little roast sesh is what's needed to turn the tide?!?

By the way, if this all sounds familiar ... it's 'cause it kind of is -- remember just a few weeks ago when Kyle Kuzma cracked on Anthony Davis for his whip?!

