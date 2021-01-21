Dwayne Haskins Officially Signs With Steelers, Picks Symbolic Jersey Number

Breaking News

New year, new team, new number ... new Dwayne Haskins??

The former first-round pick just inked a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers ... in hopes of resurrecting his NFL career.

Remember, the Washington Football Team cut Haskins after several team-related issues during the season ... including COVID-19 protocol violations and attending a stripper-filled party, which he later apologized for.

The 23-year-old is getting a fresh start in the Steel City ... with the former Ohio State star officially signing on the dotted line to presumably serve as Ben Roethlisberger's backup.

Haskins addressed the move on Thursday ... sharing several edited photos of the signal-caller in his new Black and Gold threads with a #3 jersey.

#HereWeGo

3 in the Bible stands for restoration and eternal life. Let’s work 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x4ywPubhu1 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) January 21, 2021 @dh_simba7

Haskins -- who wore #7 with the WFT -- explained the new digit, saying, "3 in the Bible stands for restoration and eternal life. Let’s work 🙏"

Haskins has played in just 16 games since entering the league in 2019 ... throwing for a little over 2,800 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.