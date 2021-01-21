Justin Fields Praises Urban Meyer, He'll Kill It In Jacksonville!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Justin Fields might not have played for Urban Meyer at Ohio State ... but the ex-Buckeyes star says he doesn't doubt the coach will have success in Jacksonville.

The quarterback just touched down in L.A. at LAX this week ... and when we asked him about the Jags' newest headman -- the 21-year-old had nothing but praise for the coach.

"Coach [Ryan] Day recruited me [to Ohio State] but I mean I've heard great things about coach Meyer and the way he coaches," Field says.

"So, I wouldn't be surprised if he had great success down in Jacksonville."

Of course, there is a chance Fields could end up playing for Urban next season ... Justin just declared for the draft and Meyer has the top overall pick.

Most believe Urban will take Clemson star, Trevor Lawrence, over Fields ... but when we asked Justin if he believed he was the better prospect, he sure seemed to think so.

"I'm not going to put out there what I think makes me better because I don't want to cause any controversy," Fields says. "But, of course, you have self-confidence that you're the best player in the nation."