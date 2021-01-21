GB Packers Legend Ted Thompson Dead at 68, Drafted Aaron Rodgers and Traded Favre

Breaking News

Ex-Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson -- who made some of the most important moves in franchise history -- has died.

He was only 68.

Thompson (a former linebacker) spent 10 years in the NFL as a player -- signing with the Houston Oilers as an undrafted free agent in 1975 -- before getting into the operational side of the business.

He started with the Packers in 1992 as a scout -- and worked his way up to GM in 2005 ... and that's when he really got cookin'.

Ted's first draft pick as GM? Aaron Rodgers. Yeah. Not bad.

Followed by ... future Pro Bowlers like Nick Collins, Greg Jennings, James Jones, Jordy Nelson, Clay Matthews, Eddie Lacy, Randall Cobb, Mason Crosby, David Bakhtiari, Davante Adams and many, many, many more.

It should remembered that Ted Thompson played a huge role in building the current #Packers team. Rodgers, Adams, Jones, Clark, Williams, Bakhtiari, Linsley, Crosby, King, Lowry. It's a shame he didn't get to see this season through but those who know him know what he did for GB. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 21, 2021 @TomSilverstein

In 2008, Thompson also famously traded away the team's most famous and beloved player of all time -- Brett Favre, which ended up working out great for GB.

There's so much more ... he also landed top free agents over the years including Charles Woodson in 2006 and Julius Peppers in 2016.

Thompson was a low-level staffer when the Packers won Super Bowl 31 in 1997 -- but was the acting GM when the Pack won Super Bowl 45 in 2011.

He stepped down as GM in early 2018 after he was diagnosed with an autonomic disorder. He was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2019.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur just spoke about Thompson's death Thursday -- saying, "Our condolences go out to his family. He's a guy that's held in the highest regard in this building and around the league."

"His impact is still felt to this day when you look at our roster."