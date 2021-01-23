Dustin Poirier Knocks Out Conor McGregor ... at UFC 257!!!!

Breaking News

DUSTIN POIRIER!!!!!

The Diamond just KNOCKED OUT Conor McGregor at UFC 257 -- and man, was that violent!!!!

McGregor seemed to be in control in Round 1 -- but Dustin took over in Round 2, obliterating McGregor with a series of shots before ending it with a strong right uppercut that sent Conor right to the mat.

DUSTIN POIRIER KNOCKS OUT CONOR MCGREGOR pic.twitter.com/wmu2iAjDNP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2021 @barstoolsports

Dustin avenged his 1st round loss to Conor when they fought in 2014 -- a fight Dustin has wanted to run back for years!!

After the fight, Dustin called a 3rd fight with Conor -- and bragged he's the best boxer in the UFC.

"I just wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be," Conor said after the fight ... insisting he's been out of the octagon too long to compete with the best in the world.

It was McGregor's first fight since January 2020 -- when he defeated Cowboy Cerrone in a 1st round knockout.