Brett Favre Says He'd Draft DeVonta Smith Over Trevor Lawrence, He's Like Moss!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Urban Meyer, listen up ... Brett Favre tells TMZ Sports the Jaguars should NOT draft Trevor Lawrence #1 overall -- and instead, take DeVonta Smith!!

"I don't know if Jacksonville, in my opinion, I don't know if quarterback is their immediate need," the NFL legend says ... "I would take DeVonta Smith."

It's a scorching hot take from Favre -- most believe Lawrence is the NFL draft's best QB prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012.

And, nearly everyone involved in the draft process has already pegged the Clemson superstar to be Jacksonville's pick in their mock drafts.

But, Favre says he'd go with the Alabama wideout regardless ... explaining the Heisman Trophy winner is just different.

"I think you go with a guy like that," Favre says. "Nothing against Trevor Lawrence but I think you can find a free agent guy or a guy in the latter rounds or mid-rounds in the draft."

"But, you just don't find a guy like a -- this guy could be a Jerry Rice. He could be different. A Randy Moss. A total game-changer."

Play video content TMZSports.com

The take sounds very similar to Quinnen Williams' -- the Jets star told us just a few weeks ago he's hoping his New York squad takes Smith over a QB as well.