Buccaneers' Scott Miller Says He'd Dust Tyreek Hill In A Race, I'm Dead Serious!

Breaking News

The Scooter is faster than The Cheetah!?

Buccaneers wideout Scott "Scooter" Miller certainly thinks so ... 'cause he just revealed he believes he'd DUST Tyreek Hill in a 1-on-1 sprint!!!

"I'm taking me every day of the week," the 23-year-old Tom Brady target said on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday. "I'll take me over anybody."

Of course, there's a hell of a lot of people who would disagree ... Tyreek is considered the fastest player in the NFL -- and Scott is considered, well, not that.

But, Miller does have some wheels ... you'll recall, the dude ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at his Pro Day at Bowling Green back in 2019 -- and he did look awfully quick on that huge TD against the Packers last week!

¡Scott Miller Touchdown! 🤯

Vaya error de los Packers, increíble pase de Tom Brady, que forma de vacunar y manejar el partido.#GoBucs 21-10 #GoPackGo



pic.twitter.com/3ZuuBu6r5E — Rafa Romero (@rafuunka) January 24, 2021 @rafuunka

"Tyreek is unbelievable, super quick, unbelievable talent," Miller said. "But, if we're talking about a race, I've got all of the confidence in myself going up against anybody."

A race between the two almost certainly will never go down ... remember, Hill told TMZ Sports just a few weeks ago he "retired" from racing people.

Play video content TMZSports.com

But, Hill will play Miller next Sunday for the Super Bowl title when the Chiefs meet the Bucs again.