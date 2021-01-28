Odell Beckham Goes HAM In Weight Room Just 2.5 Months After ACL Surgery
Odell Beckham NFL Star Goes HAM In Weight Room ... Just 2.5 Months After ACL Surgery
1/28/2021 3:34 PM PT
Here's proof Odell Beckham Jr. might seriously not be human ...
Just 2.5 months after having major knee surgery -- Beckham was going HARD in the weight room, putting what appeared to be over 300 pounds on his back and lunging!
The Cleveland Browns star shared a glimpse into his Thursday lift sesh on social media ... and the video is impressive as hell considering what his left knee has been through.
You'll recall, OBJ tore his ACL in the 1st quarter of Cleveland's Oct. 25 game against the Cincinnati Bengals ... and he had surgery a few weeks later in early November.
Beckham didn't wait too long to begin the rehab process ... he posted clips in December showing him getting in some squats.
But, now ... look at the guy -- he's SERIOUSLY getting after it in the gym!!
In the Thursday footage, Beckham -- with what looks like 315 pounds on his shoulders -- got in some leg work ... and then hit some machines for some ladder cardio.
It's unclear if Beckham will ever don a Browns uniform again -- trade rumors have been swirling -- but what is clear is the guy is no doubt going to be ready to be a beast for SOME team in 2021!