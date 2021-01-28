Odell Beckham Goes HAM In Weight Room Just 2.5 Months After ACL Surgery

Play video content Breaking News @obj / Instagram

Here's proof Odell Beckham Jr. might seriously not be human ...

Just 2.5 months after having major knee surgery -- Beckham was going HARD in the weight room, putting what appeared to be over 300 pounds on his back and lunging!

The Cleveland Browns star shared a glimpse into his Thursday lift sesh on social media ... and the video is impressive as hell considering what his left knee has been through.

You'll recall, OBJ tore his ACL in the 1st quarter of Cleveland's Oct. 25 game against the Cincinnati Bengals ... and he had surgery a few weeks later in early November.

Beckham didn't wait too long to begin the rehab process ... he posted clips in December showing him getting in some squats.

But, now ... look at the guy -- he's SERIOUSLY getting after it in the gym!!

In the Thursday footage, Beckham -- with what looks like 315 pounds on his shoulders -- got in some leg work ... and then hit some machines for some ladder cardio.