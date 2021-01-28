Washington Football Coach Ron Rivera Officially Cancer Free, Daughter Says

Breaking News

Ron Rivera - 1, Cancer - 0!!!

The Washington Football Team head coach is officially cancer-free Thursday ... this according to Rivera's daughter, Courtney.

As we previously reported, Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma back in August ... just one month before his first season as head coach of the WFT.

Being the badass he is, 59-year-old Rivera remained with the team throughout his 7 rounds of cancer treatment -- and never missed a game during his battle.

Rivera spoke about the toll the meds had taken on his body during the season ... saying the fatigue he's experienced felt like a "300-pound gorilla on your back."

Rivera was able to ring the bell following his last round of treatment on Oct. 26 ... just in time to help Washington make a playoff run.

"Thank you all for the love and prayers," Courtney said on Twitter on Thursday. "just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!!"