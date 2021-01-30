Bella Thorne Drops Almost $100k for Thorn-y Cuban Necklace
1/30/2021 12:20 AM PT
Screw being a thorn in someone's side. Bella Thorne's embracing the sentiment with shiny diamond thorns around her neck.
The one-time Disney star hit up Avi Davidov from Pristine Jewelers at the start of the new year and commissioned him to hook her up with a Cuban link necklace with thorns. It's the first of its kind from Davidov.
We're told Bella dropped close to six figures for the 55 carats and 7 green stones. It's pretty intricate ... took him around 3 weeks to make.
It's one helluva piece of bling, and Davidov's no stranger to creating these beauties. He was the jeweler behind Cardi B's 7-figure diamond ring.
