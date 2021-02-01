Jason Witten Lands H.S. Football Head Coach Gig After NFL Retirement

Breaking News

Call him Coach Witten now ... Jason Witten has accepted a job offer to be a head coach for a high school football team in Texas -- just a few days after he officially retired from the NFL.

Liberty Christian School in Argyle announced Monday the 38-year-old ex-Dallas Cowboys superstar has been tapped to run the team's football program for the foreseeable future.

"For the Liberty family, we know him as the dedicated husband and father, a man of Godly character, and a servant leader," school president Blair McCullough said in a statement.

Liberty Christian School is excited to announce our new Head Football Coach Jason Witten. Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It’s a great day to be a Warrior! pic.twitter.com/SPtdSqvxID — Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 1, 2021 @LibertyArgyle

"Jason, Michelle, and their four children have been a part of our Liberty Christian family for more than 8 years, so when the Liberty community thinks about Jason Witten, we think of a Warrior. I am thrilled for our football team, coaches, student body, school community, and of course the Witten family.”

Jason, of course, knows the game like the back of his hand ... he put together a Hall of Fame career before officially calling it quits last Wednesday.

The tight end logged 1,228 receptions and 13,046 receiving yards in his 17 years in the NFL ... and he also famously had a 1-year stint broadcasting games on ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

Witten now follows Philip Rivers from NFL retirement to the high school sidelines ... you'll recall, the Colts QB is now taking over an HS football program in Alabama after hanging up his spikes last month.