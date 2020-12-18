Raiders' Nelson Agholor Suffers Gnarly Dislocated Finger Mid-Game ... But Returns!!!

Breaking News

Here's Nelson Agholor proving NFL players are still REALLY, REALLY freakin' tough ...

The Las Vegas Raiders receiver gruesomely dislocated his finger mid-game against the Chargers on Thursday ... but the dude barely missed any time over the gnarly injury!!

The next play?



Nelson Agholor dislocates his finger. It should not be pointing in this direction. pic.twitter.com/6XfsOmsHEI — LJ Collier Simp (9-4) (@ColdWunz) December 18, 2020 @ColdWunz

It all went down in the 3rd quarter of Las Vegas' loss to Los Angeles ... when Agholor dropped a pass and his hands came crashing down to the grass.

You can see in video of the incident, his whole body weight landed on his pinky ... and it looked like the digit snapped in half!!!

Agholor immediately knew something was wrong ... he waved his jacked-up finger to his sideline -- and trainers tended to him right away.

The craziest part about it all, though? HE RETURNED AFTER JUST ONE PLAY!!!

In fact, Agholor went on to record a couple more catches after trainers popped his finger back in place ... and the dude finished the night with a total of 49 receiving yards!