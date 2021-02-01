J.J. Watt Coped with Trade Rumors By Boozing In Hawaii, 'Shoulda Stayed There!'

Breaking News

Is there anything a Mai Tai can't fix?!

J.J. Watt says he initially dealt with rumors he could be traded out of Houston this offseason by heading to Hawaii and getting drunk. Pretty good plan!!

There are rumblings the Houston Texans could ship the 31-year-old NFL superstar to another squad while they try to rebuild their broken franchise.

Watt is set to make $17.5 mil in base salary in 2021 — and unloading that salary could be enticing to Houston.

Watt appeared on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon — and was asked how he handles the trade rumors considering he's played every down of his career with Houston since they drafted him in 2011???

“I process it by going to Hawaii for a week,” Watt said with a smile … “And I probably should have stayed there.”

“It was great! I had some Lava Flows with some rum floating on top!”

Watt explained he chose to relax and booze with his wife in paradise -- sipping Mai Tais by the pool -- instead of freaking out over his NFL future.

"So, that was a good way to cope with it. And I might just head back there!"

As for talk he could head to Pittsburgh and play on the same team as his 2 younger brothers T.J. and Derek ... J.J. says don't hold your breath!