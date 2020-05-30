J.J. Watt Shuts Down MMA Career, I Can't Handle the Shin Kicks!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Here's J.J. Watt explaining why he could never be a UFC fighter -- he's got delicate legs.

"You ever take a razor scooter to the ankle? That puts me out for 3 days! So, I'm not looking to take anybody's shin to my shin."

But, he's a huge UFC fan -- and sat ringside at the last Jon Jones fight in February -- which led to an interesting conversation.

More athletic brothers -- The Watts or the Joneses?!?

Think about it ...

J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt -- 3 NFL players including 2 Pro Bowlers and one of the most dominant defensive players EVER!

Jon Jones, Chandler Jones, Arthur Jones -- 2 NFL players including a Super Bowl champ (Arthur), a possible future Hall of Famer (Chandler) and the G.O.A.T of MMA (Jon).

We asked J.J. for his take -- and got a pretty solid response.

"That's a great question," Watt said ... "I can tell you that I don't know if any of my brothers and I are taking a shin kick to the ribs."

"I don't know if we're volunteering for that anytime soon, so they can have that title if they want."

But, Watt explained why he's got a bond with the Jones family -- something that started at UFC 247.

"I sat with Chandler so we have a comradery a little bit between the families. To me, obviously being a part of one, it's such a cool thing when brothers get to share that experience -- us in the same league, Chandler and Jon in different leagues."