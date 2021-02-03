Morgan Wallen Ineligible for ACM Awards Because of Racial Slur

Breaking News

The fallout continues for Morgan Wallen after hurling the n-word ... he's now ineligible for any awards from the Academy of Country Music.

The org announced Wednesday it informed Wallen it put the brakes on eligibility for this year's ACM Awards. In announcing the news, the ACM said it "does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn't align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion." The ACM says Wallen will have no involvement in the awards show.

The ACM Awards are slated for April 18 in Nashville. Morgan was likely to bring home several awards. He recently dropped "Sand In My Boots" and "7 Summers" ... both receiving critical acclaim and has been #1 on Billboard for 3 straight weeks.

The news of his ouster from this year's ACM Awards comes just hours after his label dropped him ... as did major radio and streaming platforms. As we reported ... iHeartRadio and Cumulus Media -- the largest and second-largest radio broadcasters respectively -- pulled the plug on him.

Pandora also stopped streaming his music and Country Music Television shelved him as well. Many of his peers denounced him after TMZ posted video of him dropping the n-word.