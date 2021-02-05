Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin's Divorce Finalized, Ex Says She Doesn't Feel Safe

The ex-wife of the former cop who was arrested for killing George Floyd says she doesn't feel safe these days ... even after divorcing Derek Chauvin.

The former couple's divorce was finalized this week and Chauvin's ex, Kellie, revealed she's been unable to work since last May due to "safety concerns" ... but she doesn't specify what her concerns are.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kellie also says it's unclear when she will be able to return to work full time, and she doesn't even know what kind of work she could find.

The May 2020 date Kellie mentions in the divorce docs is significant ... that's when Chauvin had his fatal interaction with Floyd on camera, a video seen around the world.

As we reported ... when Kellie, a former Mrs. Minnesota, filed for divorce just days after Chauvin was charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death, she mentioned the need for safety and privacy for her family.