Jurors Questionnaire in George Floyd Murder Trial Focuses on Protests

The jury selection process in the George Floyd murder trial is underway, and it's clear the judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys want to know where prospective jurors stand on social justice.

The Hennepin County Special Juror Questionnaire was just mailed out to citizens who could potentially decide whether the 4 accused cops are guilty of murder.

TMZ obtained a copy, and it begins by telling potential jurors they are to avoid viewing anything about the case from this day forward ... then digs into what they already know, and how they got that information.

A lot of it is basic stuff for highly publicized cases, but then it asks ... "Did you, or someone close to you, participate in any of the demonstrations or marches against police brutality that took place in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death?"

If the answer's yes, the next question is ... if they carried a sign and what the sign said.

The questionnaire continues with ... "Did you or someone you know get injured or suffer any property damage during the protests that took place after George Floyd’s death?" Also ... "Do you believe your community has been negatively or positively affected by any of the protests that have taken place in the Twin-Cities area since George Floyd’s death?"

Other questions focus on the media and law enforcement. Obviously, with police officers on trial, the intent here is to uncover biases ... either against or in favor of cops.

As we've reported ... former officer Derek Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's death, and the trial is set to being March 8.