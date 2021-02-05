SAG-AFTRA Prez Gabrielle Carteris Says Trump Might Still Be Punished After Quitting

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

SAG-AFTRA Prez and '90210' alum Gabrielle Carteris knows Donald Trump resigned to dodge punishment from the union, but says he could still get a rude awakening.

Gabrielle joined "TMZ Live" Friday to address the former President's letter to her, which as we reported contained the typical Trump beats -- petty insults, boasting and of course ... a claim he's been treated unfairly.

GC points out the timing of his resignation was just a day before he could have been disciplined and possibly expelled from the union -- so, she believes he simply didn't want to go through that.

Well, turns out Trump's not really in the clear just because he quit. Gabrielle laid out what SAG-AFTRA could still do to prevent him from ever rejoining the union.